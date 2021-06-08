ICSI CS foundation, executive, professional exam dates announced

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Monday announced new dates for the Company Secretaries (CS) examinations 2021. The foundation programme, executive programme (old and new syllabus) and professional programme (old and new syllabus) will commence on August 10 and continue till August 20.

The examination for the executive programme (old syllabus) will begin on August 10 and will end on August 17. The examination for the executive programme (new syllabus) will begin on August 10 and will end on August 18. Similarly, the examination for the professional programme (old and new syllabus) will begin on August 10 and will end on August 20. The examination for the foundation programme will be conducted on August 13 and August 14, with two papers conducted each day. Candidates may visit the official ICSI website for the detailed examination schedule- icsi.edu.

According to the notification, August 21, August 22, August 23, and August 24 2021 have been reserved by the ICSI in case of any exigency.

Previously, the examinations were scheduled to begin on June 1 and continue till June 10 but were postponed due to the surge in Covid-19 cases. The last date to apply for the examination was March 31 without late fees and April 9 with late fees. However, in light of the postponement of the examinations, the application window was reopened on May 15 and was closed on May 22. The application fee for foundation, executive (per module), and professional (per module) examinations is Rs 1200.

In a previous notification, CS Nagendra Rao, President ICSI said, “ICSI has time and again considered health & safety of all its stakeholders paramount. Hence, in the interest of all, the Institute has decided to postpone the June, 2021 CS Examinations”.