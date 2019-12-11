ICSI CS Foundation, Executive, Professional exam admit card: How to download

ICSI CS admit card 2019: Candidates who will take the examination can download the admit cards from the official website using their form number and password. (Representational Image) Candidates who will take the examination can download the admit cards from the official website using their form number and password. (Representational Image)

ICSI CS admit card 2019: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit cards for the CS Foundation Programme, Executive and Professional Programme December examination. The candidates can download the admit card from the official website — icsi.edu or icsi.indiaeducation.net.

The ICSI will conduct CS examination at over 100 centres in India and Dubai. The CS Foundation examinations will be conducted from June 8 to June 9 and CS Executive examinations from June 1 to June 10, 2019. The exam timing, centre details etc are provided on the admit card.

Apart from the admit card, candidates have to also carry their student identity card to the examination centre. Examination for the above three papers of Executive Programme (Old Syllabus) will be held on December 20, 21 and 23 and for Executive Programme (New Syllabus) on December 27, 28 and 29.

ICSI CS admit card 2019, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, icsi.indiaeducation.net

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link for the relevant programme

Step 3: Enter your 17 digit registration number

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download and take a print out

The ICSI CS foundation exam comprises of eight papers, at the professional level one needs to appear for nine papers.

The CS admit card will consist of the name of the candidate, photo, exam date, exam centre, time, registration number and medium of the exam.

