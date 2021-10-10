ICSI CS Foundation exam to be held in January, check dates here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the company secretaries (CS) foundation exam 2021 on January 3 and 4, 2022. The exam schedule is available on the official website — icsi.edu.

The Business Environment and Law (paper I) and the Business Management, Ethics and Entrepreneurship (paper II) exams will be held on January 3. While the Business Economics (paper III) and Fundamentals of Accounting and Auditing (paper IV) will be held on January 4.

The institute will conduct the CS exam in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. The foundation exam for both days will be conducted in four shifts — the first shift will be from 9.30 am to 11 am, the second shift from 12 noon to 1.30 pm, the third shift from 2.30 pm to 4 pm, and the fourth shift from 5 pm to 6.30 pm.

Meanwhile, ICSI will publish the result of the CS exam for the June 2021 term for professional, and executive programmes on October 13 at icsi.edu. The result for professional programmes will be out at 11 am and the executive exam result will be declared at 2 pm. ICSI will announce the foundation course results at 4 pm.