ICSI CS Foundation June exam results date and time

ICSI CS foundation results 2019: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will be releasing the CS foundation examinations result on July 24, 2019. Candidates can check their result by entering roll number and 17 digit registration number. They need to visit the official website – icsi.edu and icsi.examresults.net to view their marks.

ICSI CS foundation exam was held in June. In a press note, they have informed the CS result along with subject-wise break-up of marks and e-Result-cum-Marks statement will be made available on the website of the Institute immediately after the declaration of result on July 25, 2019.

ICSI CS foundation result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the above mentioned official website

Step 2: Click on the link for result

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details and click on submit

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Candidates are required to secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each paper, that is, Paper-1, Paper-2, Paper-3 and Paper-4 separately and have to score 50 per cent marks in aggregate of all papers put together for passing the foundation programme.

After the declaration of results, ICSI will also publish a notification regarding the verification of marks. Candidates will be allowed to seek marks verification in all subjects. Usually, the deadline given for this process is within 30 days from the date of declaration of results.