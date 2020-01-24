ICSI CS Foundation December results 2019: When, where and how to check

ICSI CS foundation exam results 2019 will be declared on January 25, 2020 ICSI CS foundation exam results 2019 will be declared on January 25, 2020

ICSI CS foundation exam results 2019: The results of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) CS examinations will be released on Saturday, January 25. The candidates can check results through the website icsi.edu by entering the roll number and registration number. The CS Foundation Programme examination was held on December 28, 29.

The candidates need to obtain at least 40 per cent marks in each paper and also 50 per cent marks in aggregate in all subjects to qualify for the ICSI CS examinations. The mark sheet of the Foundation programme exam will be uploaded on the website- icsi.edu.

ICSI CS foundation results 2019: When and where to check

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare CS result of foundation examinations held in December 2019 on tomorrow at 11 am. The candidates can check the results through the websites- icsi.edu, icsi.in.

ICSI CS result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of ICSI, icsi.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Result and Download E-Mark Sheet’ link

Step 3: A new link will open. Enter your roll number

Step 4: Your result will be displayed. If needed, download and take a print out of the same for further reference

Last year, the pass percentage of the executive programme was 7.61 per cent (module I) and 10.25 per cent for (module II). The pass percentage of a professional programme is 8.05 per cent (module I), 19.39 per cent (module II) and 14.96 per cent (module III).

