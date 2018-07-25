ICSI CS foundation June result 2018 declared at icsi.edu, Mahima Sancheti is AIR 1

ICSI CS foundation programme result 2018: ICSI will not issue any physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement. ICSI will not issue any physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement.

ICSI CS foundation programme result 2018: The result of Company Secretaries (CS) foundation programme examination has been declared by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) , today on July 25 at 11 am. All those who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the official website, icsi.edu. ICSI has mentioned in a note that they will not issue any physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement. The institute will also release the subject-wise break up of marks and marks statement.

The all India provisional merit list has also been released on the website and contains the names, rank and registration number of top 25 rank holders. The first rank has been obtained by Mahima Sancheti and Gaurang Mishra and Sneha Jain share the second rank, followed by Dhanya Jaysukhbhai Vasoya at third.

The first rank has been obtained by Mahima Sancheti.

The list contains names of all those who have passed all papers of the computer based examination without exemption in any paper, in one sitting.

ICSI CS foundation result 2018, steps to check

Candidates can check their respective results at the official website, icsi.edu.

Step 1: Log on to the above mentioned official website

Step 2: Click on the link for result

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details and click on submit

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Click here for All India Provisional Merit List

Candidates are required to secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each paper, that is, Paper-1, Paper-2, Paper-3 and Paper-4 separately and have to score 50 per cent marks in aggregate of all papers put together for passing the foundation programme. The subject-wise break up of marks and marks statement will also be published soon. ICSI will not issue any physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement.

