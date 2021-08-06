ICSI CS Foundation exam 2021 admit card released

The CS Foundation exam will be conducted through a remote proctored mode in which candidates can write the exams from their homes with the help of a laptop and internet connection.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit cards for the CS Foundation exam 2021. Candidates who have registered can download the admit cards from the official website- icsi.edu. The ICSI CS Foundation exam will be conducted on August 13 and 14.

The CS Foundation exam will be conducted through a remote proctored mode in which candidates can write the exams from their homes with the help of a laptop and internet connection.

ICSI CS admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the ‘CS Foundation Exam June session 2021 E-Admit card’ link

Step 3: Submit your registration number (17 digit number)

Step 4: Admit card will appear on screen, download and get a printout

Also Read | NTA releases JEE Main 2021 Session 3 final answer key, result soon

In case students do not have access to a laptop or desktop facility or have network-related issues, are allowed to write the foundation examinations from the examination centres. The institute has released a list of 61 cities that will conduct the CS throughout the nation.

ICSI will send emails and SMS to all the candidates with information and updates about the exam. Detailed FAQs, procedures and instructions will also be hosted on the website of the institute. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the website for any further information.

Students may note that the examination timings mentioned in the admit card are in 12 hours format. Question papers will be in English and Hindi except for Business Management, Ethics and Entrepreneurship paper for which questions will be displayed in English only.