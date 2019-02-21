ICSI CS foundation result 2018 declared at icsi.edu, icsi.examresults.net

ICSI CS Foundation Result Dec 2018: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared CS result of foundation examinations held in December 2018 today, February 21, 2019. Candidates can check their result by entering roll number and 17 digit registration number. They need to visit the official website – icsi.edu and icsi.examresults.net to view their marks.

Candidates are required to secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each paper, that is, Paper-1, Paper-2, Paper-3 and Paper-4 separately and have to score 50 per cent marks in aggregate of all papers put together for passing the foundation programme.

The subject-wise break up of marks and marks statement will also be published soon. ICSI will not issue any physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement.

ICSI CS foundation result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the above mentioned official website

Step 2: Click on the link for result

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details and click on submit

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The computer-based examination for foundation programme was held on December 29 and 30, 2018. Paper 1 business environment and law, Paper 2 business management, ethics and entrepreneurship took place on the first day.

Then Paper 3 business economics, Paper 4 fundamentals of accounting and auditing took place on the second day.

After the declaration of results, ICSI will also publish a notification regarding the verification of marks. Candidates will be allowed to seek marks verification in all subjects. Usually, the deadline given for this process is within 30 days from the date of declaration of results.