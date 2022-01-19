ICSI CS Foundation December 2021, CSEET January 2022 result date and time announced

ICSI Results: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the result of the Company Secretary (CS) foundation programme exam for December, 2021 session and CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) for January 2022 today, January 19. The result will be available at 4 pm. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result on the official ICSI website- icsi.edu.

The ICSI CS foundation exam was conducted on January 3 and January 4, 2022 . ICSI CSEET was conducted on January 8. Both exams were conducted in an online mode through remote proctoring. The ICSI reconducted the CSEET on January 10, to facilitate the candidates who were unable to take the exam due to technical issues on the day of the examination.

The scorecard will include the result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks. The institute will not issue any physical copy of result-cum-marks statement to the candidates.

Meanwhile, the results of CS executive and professional exams are yet to be announced. The ICSI conducted the CS executive and professional 2021 exams from December 21 to December 30, 2021 in a single session from 2 pm to 5 pm.