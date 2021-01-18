ICSI CS foundation December 2020 exam result released, here’s how to check

ICSI CS foundation exam result 2020: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the result of CS foundation exams. The candidates can check the result through the website- icsi.edu. The foundation exam was earlier held on December 26 and 27 in two shifts.

ICSI CS foundation result: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the link- ‘Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet’

Step 3: In the new link open, enter roll number, registration number

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

Along with the result, the merit list including provisional merit list have been released. The CS foundation exam comprises of eight papers, at the professional level one needs to appear for nine papers.

Meanwhile, the result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) will be released today at 2 pm. The result will be available at icsi.edu.