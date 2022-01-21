ICSI CS Foundation 2021 result: Verification window open till Feb 9 

ICSI CS December 2021 result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has opened the window for verification of marks for the ICSI CS December 2021, exams. The window will remain open till February 9, 2022. Candidates can apply for verification of marks for any subject at a requisite fee of Rs 250 per subject. The verification link is active at- icsi.edu.

Candidates can apply both online and offline. In order to optimise the use of the online mode of payment, candidates are advised to submit their request/s through online mode for a quicker and hassle-free response.

In order to apply for the verification of marks through an offline mode, candidates will be required to download the application form available on the website and send it via speed or registered post, with duly filled details and the requisite fee. The fee can be paid either by way of demand draft favouring “The Institute of Company Secretaries of India” payable at New Delhi; or in cash at the Regional/Chapter/Noida Office.

ICSI declared the CS foundation 2021 result on January 19 and 61.63 per cent of candidates were declared qualified in the exam. Urmi Chetan secured Rank 1 while Vishakha Jaswani was placed at rank 2.