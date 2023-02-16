scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
ICSI CS Executive, Professional result date declared; check schedule here

ICSI CS December 2022 Result: Once released, candidates who appeared for the December 2022 exams will be able to check their score at the official ICSI website — icsi.edu.

ICSI CS result on Feb 25The next exam for the Executive and Professional programme will be conducted between June 1 and 10, 2023. (Representative image. File)
ICSI CS December 2022 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) today announced that the results of CS Professional and Executive programme will be declared on February 25. Once released, candidates who appeared for the December 2022 exams will be able to check their score at the official ICSI website — icsi.edu.

According to the official notice, the ICSI CS Professional programme result will be declared at 11 am, and the result for Executive programme will be declared at 2 pm on february 25.

After the result is declared, the result alongwith individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the institute’s website.

Candidates who appeared for the executive programme exam should remember that the formal e-result-cum-marks statement will be uploaded on the website of the institute immediately after declaration of result for downloading. No physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be issued.  However, the result-cum-marks statement for professional programme will be despatched to the candidates at their registered address soon after declaration of the result.

The next exam for the Executive and Professional programme will be conducted between June 1 and 10, 2023. The registration forms for the June 2023 exams will be available till February 26.

