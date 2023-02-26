scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
ICSI CS Executive, Professional June 2023 registration begins; how to apply

ICSI CS June 2023: Candidates can register for the Company Secretary Executive, Professional June 2023 exam through the official website— icsi.edu till March 25.

ICSI CS 2023 June session registration beginsThe last date for submitting the registration form is March 25 without a late fee. (Representative Image - Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
ICSI CS June 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) today (February 26) tarted the registration process for CS Executive and CS Professional exams 2023 June session. Eligible candidates can register for CS Executive and Professional June 2023 exam through the official website of ICSI icsi.edu.

Read |ICSI CS 2022 Results Declared: Chiraag Agarwal tops professional exams

The last date for submitting the registration form is March 25 without a late fee. The candidate can also submit the application form by April 9, but with a late fee of Rs 250 in addition to the regular fee.

The examination fee is Rs 1200 per module for the Executive programme and for the Professional programme.

ICSI CS June 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI — icsi.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage click on the “ICSI CS June 2023 registration” link.

Step 3: Login with credentials and complete the application form.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee.

Step 6: Download the application form and print it for future reference.

Meanwhile, ICSI yesterday released the result for CS Executive and Professional programme. As per the professional merit list, Chiraag Agarwal has secured rank 1 while Swathi S and Riya Bhagchandani secured second and third ranks respectively. In executive result, Kinjal Ajmera has achieved the top rank

First published on: 26-02-2023 at 11:07 IST
