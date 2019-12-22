ICSI CS Executive, Professional exams postponed again, check details

The ICSI CS Executive, Professional exams will be held as scheduled from December 26 onwards The ICSI CS Executive, Professional exams will be held as scheduled from December 26 onwards

ICSI CS Executive, Professional exams: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has postponed the examinations scheduled to be conducted on December 23 and 24, 2019. The Executive and Professional programme examinations on December 20 and 21 had also been postponed earlier.

Meanwhile, the revised dates for the examinations have not been announced, and will be announced later. “Postponement of CS Exams scheduled on 23rd and 24th December 2019 at all centres across the country and abroad,” read the notification.

The examination for the Executive Programme (New Syllabus) will be conducted on December 27, 28 and 29. “Revised dates of the exam in respect of above-mentioned papers will be announced later on. Examinations will be held as per regular schedule from 26th December, 2019 onwards as per the time-table at all Examination Centres across the country and abroad,” read the release.

The CS Foundation examinations will be conducted from June 8 to June 9 and CS Executive examinations from June 1 to June 10, 2019

The ICSI CS foundation exam comprises of eight papers, at the professional level one needs to appear for nine papers.

The CS admit card will consist of the name of the candidate, photo, exam date, exam centre, time, registration number and medium of the exam.

