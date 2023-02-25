scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Advertisement

ICSI CS Executive, Professional December 2022 results today; steps to check score

ICSI CS December 2022 Result: Once released, candidates who appeared for the December 2022 exams will be able to check their score at the official website — icsi.edu.

ICSI CS December 2022 results declaredResult for Professional programme will be declared at 11 am, and the result for Executive programme at 2 pm today. (Express image by Narendra Vaskar/ Representative image)

ICSI CS December 2022 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will today (February 25) declare the results for CS Professional and Executive programme. Once released, candidates who appeared for the December 2022 exams will be able to check their score at the official website — icsi.edu.

Read |ICSI CS December 2022 Session Result: When and where to check

Results for the Professional programme will be declared at 11 am, and the result for the Executive programme at 2 pm today.

ICSI CS December 2022 Result: Steps to download the score card

Step 1: Visit the official website – icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the result link given on home page

Step 3: Login by filling in your credentials

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the marksheet for future references.

Also Read |ICSI elects Manish Gupta as new president, B Narasimhan as vice-president for 2023

According to the official notice, next examination for Executive programme and Professional programme will be held from June 1 to June 10, for which online examination enrollment form, along with requisite examination fee shall be submitted from February 26.

Also Read
non core engineering branches
Why are non-CSE students opting for non-engineering jobs? IIT Bombay prof...
NEET Super speciality course eligibility criterion reduced
NEET PG 2023: 'It is a mental torture for aspirants,' says SC; matter on ...
IIT Guwahati Placement (Civil Engineering): Highest package, average CTC, top recruiting companies
IIT Guwahati Placement (Civil Engineering): Highest package, average CTC,...
NEET PG 2023 postponement hearing today
NEET PG 2023 Updates: Next hearing on February 27

ICSI CS June 2022 results were declared on August 25, 2022. In June 2022 examination, 8.76 per cent of candidates passed in module 1 and 18.12 per cent in module 2 for Executive programme. In Professional programme examination, 22.07 per cent of candidates passed in module 1, 18.17 per cent in module 2 and 18.90 per cent in module 3.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-02-2023 at 09:33 IST
Next Story

MS Dhoni’s message to Virat Kohli: ‘When you are expected to be strong and looked at as a strong individual people forget to ask how are you doing’

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close