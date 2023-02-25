ICSI CS Executive, Professional December 2022 results today; steps to check score

ICSI CS December 2022 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will today (February 25) declare the results for CS Professional and Executive programme. Once released, candidates who appeared for the December 2022 exams will be able to check their score at the official website — icsi.edu.

Results for the Professional programme will be declared at 11 am, and the result for the Executive programme at 2 pm today.

ICSI CS December 2022 Result: Steps to download the score card

Step 1: Visit the official website – icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the result link given on home page

Step 3: Login by filling in your credentials

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the marksheet for future references.

According to the official notice, next examination for Executive programme and Professional programme will be held from June 1 to June 10, for which online examination enrollment form, along with requisite examination fee shall be submitted from February 26.

ICSI CS June 2022 results were declared on August 25, 2022. In June 2022 examination, 8.76 per cent of candidates passed in module 1 and 18.12 per cent in module 2 for Executive programme. In Professional programme examination, 22.07 per cent of candidates passed in module 1, 18.17 per cent in module 2 and 18.90 per cent in module 3.