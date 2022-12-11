ICSI CS Executive, Professional December 2022 admit card released; check how to download hall tickets

ICSI CS Executive, Professional December 2022 Admit Card: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) today released the admit cards for CS Executive, Professional December 2022 exams. Candidates who are registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official ICSI website — icsi.edu.

Candidates would need to key in their 17-digit registration number to login and download their hall tickets.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted in an offline mode from December 21 till December 30, this year.

ICSI CS Executive, Professional December 2022: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official ICSI website — icsi.edu.

Step 2: Login using your 17-digit registration number.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Click on the link for admit card download.

Step 4: Your hall ticket for the December CS exam will be available on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the admit card for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carry their admit cards to the exam centre, as they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall without first showing their hall ticket and a government-approved ID card.

The hall tickets would mention the candidate’s name, photo, signature, exam date and timings, medium, the 17-digit registration number, exam centre name and full address. Candidates are advised to check all details carefully to avoid any spelling errors or factual mistakes.