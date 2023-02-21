ICSI CS Executive new syllabus applicable from December exam; switchover allowed from April 10

ICSI CS Executive New Syllabus: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) today announced that the candidates who have registered under the CS Executive old syllabus (2017) can switch over to CS Executive new syllabus (2022) comprising 7 papers. The notice is available at the official ICSI website — icsi.edu.

The corresponding paper-wise exemptions applicable to 2017 Syllabus Students

ICSI CS Executive New Syllabus: How to switchover

Step 1: Visit the official ICSI website — icsi.edu.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for ‘online services’.

Step 3: Then, click on link “New Foundation Student Login/Executive Student Login”.

Step 4: Click on Module > Switch Over > Apply For Switch Over

Step 5: Change it in the student request screen, and then submit.

According to the official notification, the first examination under the ICSI syllabus 2022 will be the December 2023 exam session. Candidates will be allowed to make the switchover from April 10, 2023. Candidates should remember that reverse switchover is not permissible.

Additionally, CS aspirants who are switching over from old syllabus 2017 to new syllabus 2022 of the Executive programme will also be required to successfully complete a pre-examination test to become eligible, for enrolling in the main examinations. This test will be conducted in an online computer based format. The online test will be of 100 marks (50 questions) and will be conducted over 60 minutes. These questions will be Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) type with negative marking of 25 per cent of the allotted mark. The qualifying marks in each subject will be 40 per cent. The