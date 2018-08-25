ICSI CS Executive June result 2018 released at icsi.edu, check all India merit list

ICSI CS Executive June result 2018: The all India merit list has also been released on the official website. The all India merit list has also been released on the official website.

ICSI CS Executive June result 2018: The result of CS executive examination has been released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) today, on August 25, at 2 pm. All those who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website — icsi.edu. The first rank has been obtained by Sivachandaran Balachandran. At the second place is Raghava Odela and Mustafa Mufaddalbhai Sibatra, followed by Romitha Vivekanandan and Nidhi Kirtikumar Shah at the third position.

Read | Declared! ICSI CS professional result 2018 released, top 3 rank holders

The all India merit list has been released and contains the names of rank holders who passed all the papers of executive programme examination without exemption in any paper, in one sitting, in June, 2018. Along with this, the result of CS professional programme was also released today at 11 am.

ICSI CS Executive June result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for results

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd