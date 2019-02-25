Toggle Menu
ICSI CS executive exam result declared, meet toppers, check cut-off

ICSI CS executive result 2018-19: Bapu Venkatesam Maruvada topped the exam in new syllabus while Malisettu Suryaprakash secured the all India one in old syllabus category. Result declared at icsi.edu.

ICSI CS executive result December 2018: Candidates can check result at icsi.edu.

ICSI CS executive result December 2018: The Institute of Company Secretary of India (ICSI) has announced the result for the CS executive exam held in December 2018 on its official website, icsi.edu. The result for both old and new syllabus exams was announced on Monday, February 25 (Monday).  The list of subject-wise marks and merit list has also been uploaded by the ICSI.

According to the merit list, in new syllabus, Bapu Venkatesam Maruvada topped the exam while in the old syllabus, Malisetty Suryaprakash secured the all India one rank. Top three rank holders in new syllabus were BApu BEnatesam, Priyanka Chawri and Disha Lohana respectively and for old syllabus, Malisetty Suryapraksh, Nivedita Natrajan and Ankita Agarwal secured top three ranks respectively.

LIVE UPDATES | ICSI CS professional and executive result

ICSI CS executive result December 2018: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, icsi.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘more’ in the main tab and click on ‘result home’ in dropdown menu

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the link ‘Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet’

Step 5: In the new page, Click on programme and select ICSI CS professional course December 2018

Step 6: Log-in using the registration number

Step 7: Result will appear

Since the candidates clearing the executive exam will not get the result in hard copy, they need to download the result document and take print out for future reference.

Candidates are required to secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each paper, that is, Paper-1, Paper-2, Paper-3 and Paper-4 separately and have to score 50 per cent marks in aggregate of all papers put together for passing the executive programme.

