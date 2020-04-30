ICSI CS exams postponed till July

ICSI postpones June exams (Representational image) ICSI postpones June exams (Representational image)

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has postponed the June exam for foundation, executive and professional programs as well as post membership qualification (PMQ). The exams which were to be held from June 1 will now begin from July 6, the institute informed. The revised schedule will be announced shortly.

Earlier, several extensions were provided to candidates for filing the ICSI CS exam forms. The exams have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. There is a nation-wide lockdown till May 3. According to the data from the Ministry of health, as many as 23,651 people have been infected with the virus in India while 8,324 people have recovered.

Meanwhile, the ICSI has also started online classes. The institute has also introduced a series of online self-assessment modules, focused webinars for upskilling of professionals. The courses range from those for school graduates to working professionals. These include 15-day academic development programmes, eight-day entrepreneurship development programmes and 15-day management skills orientation programmes at its official platform.

The last ICSI CS exams were held in December 2019 for which the result was declared in February. In CS executive program Priya G had topped the exam while Kalyani Ashwin Pundlik topped in ICSI CS Executive program (new syllabus). In the professional program, Harshit Jain and Shruti Kaloesh topped in the old and new syllabus, respectively.

