ICSI CS exams 2021 to be conducted as per schedule

The Company Secretaries (CS) Examinations, June 2021 will be conducted as per the schedule announced before, informed The Institute of Company Secretaries of India in the official notification.

Important Announcement pic.twitter.com/pPnML0y358 — The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (@icsi_cs) April 22, 2021

In the official notice, the institution has informed that keeping in concern the surge of Covid-19 second wave across the country, it will conduct the examination maintaining all the advisories and directories issued by the government authorities.

“Institution strides to fulfill its responsibility towards students, members, and other stakeholders and taking all necessary steps despite all odds. It is hereby informed to all concerned that the Company Secretaries Examination, June 2021 will be held as per the schedule announced, However, in case of adverse/ exceptional situation, necessary decision in the best interest of the students will be taken.” reads the official notification.

The institution has also advised the students to maintain patience and continue with the exam preparation.

However, in case of an adverse or exceptional situation, the institution will take necessary measures, said the official notice.