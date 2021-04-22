scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, April 22, 2021
Latest news

ICSI CS exams 2021 to be conducted as per schedule

In the official notice, the intitution has informed that keeping in concern the surge of Covid-19 second wave across the country, it will conduct the examination maintaining all the advisories and directories issued by the government authorities.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
April 22, 2021 8:59:14 pm
CS Examination to be conducted on scheduled date

The Company Secretaries (CS) Examinations, June 2021 will be conducted as per the schedule announced before, informed The Institute of Company Secretaries of India in the official notification.

In the official notice, the institution has informed that keeping in concern the surge of Covid-19 second wave across the country, it will conduct the examination maintaining all the advisories and directories issued by the government authorities.

“Institution strides to fulfill its responsibility towards students, members, and other stakeholders and taking all necessary steps despite all odds. It is hereby informed to all concerned that the Company Secretaries Examination, June 2021 will be held as per the schedule announced, However, in case of adverse/ exceptional situation, necessary decision in the best interest of the students will be taken.” reads the official notification. 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The institution has also advised the students to maintain patience and continue with the exam preparation.

However, in case of an adverse or exceptional situation, the institution will take necessary measures, said the official notice.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 22: Latest News

Advertisement
x