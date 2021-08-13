ICSI CS exam 2021 to be held as per schedule, no change in time table

The Institute Of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released an important notification relating to the June 2021 exams being held from August 10 to August 20. As per the notification, there are no changes in the ongoing exam dates and exams will be conducted as per schedule.

“The Company Secretaries Examination will be held on August 20, 2021, as scheduled, as per the timetable hosted on the institute’s website. There is no change in time table as announced earlier.” the notification reads.

Earlier, the ICSI had announced to conduct CS foundation programme examinations, June 2021 session through remote proctored mode (anywhere mode). Students who desire to write the foundation programme examinations were allowed to appear through remote mode from anywhere basis from their home through their laptop or desktop with internet connectivity.

In the case of those students who do not have a laptop or desktop facility or having software/network-related issues, may write the foundation examinations from the examination centres. The institute had released a list of 61 cities that will conduct the CS throughout the nation.