ICSI CS December result 2021 LIVE Updates: CS professional, executive result soon, here’s how to check

ICSI CS Professional, Executive Result Dec 2021 HIGHLIGHTS: The result of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) Company Secretary (CS) final exam for professional programme, executive programme (old and new syllabus) will be released today i.e on February 25. The candidates will be able to check the result through the website- icsi.edu.
Candidates are required to secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each paper, that is, paper-1, 2, 3 and 4 separately and have to score 50 per cent marks in aggregate of all papers put together for passing the executive programme.
As per the official statement, the result for the professional programme (old and new syllabus) will be declared on February 25 at 11 am. For the executive programme (old and new syllabus), the result will be declared at 2 pm.
The formal e-result-cum-marks statement of executive programme (old and new syllabus) examinations will be uploaded on the website of the institute http://www.icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be issued.
A formal e-result-cum-marks statement for the CS Executive will be uploaded on the official website after the result is declared, while for CS Professional candidates, the result cum mark sheets will be sent to the registered addresses.
