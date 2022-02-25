scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 25, 2022
Must Read
Live now

ICSI CS December result 2021 LIVE Updates: CS professional, executive result soon, here’s how to check

ICSI CS Result 2021 Live Updates: The candidates will be able to check the result through the website- icsi.edu.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 25, 2022 9:34:26 am
CS Executive Result 2021, CS Professional Result 2022CS Executive, Professional Result 2022 Live News: The candidates will be able to check the result through the website- icsi.edu. (Graphic: Abhishek Mitra)

ICSI CS Professional, Executive Result Dec 2021 HIGHLIGHTS: The result of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) Company Secretary (CS) final exam for professional programme, executive programme (old and new syllabus) will be released today i.e on February 25. The candidates will be able to check the result through the website- icsi.edu.

Read |ICSI CS December 2021 professional, executive result date and time announced

Candidates are required to secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each paper, that is, paper-1, 2, 3 and 4 separately and have to score 50 per cent marks in aggregate of all papers put together for passing the executive programme.

As per the official statement, the result for the professional programme (old and new syllabus) will be declared on February 25 at 11 am. For the executive programme (old and new syllabus), the result will be declared at 2 pm.

The formal e-result-cum-marks statement of executive programme (old and new syllabus) examinations will be uploaded on the website of the institute http://www.icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be issued.

Live Blog

ICSI CS professional, executive programme December result 2021 LIVE Updates: Check websites, direct link, ways to download score card

09:29 (IST)25 Feb 2022
Fomral e-result-cum marks statements to be available soon

A formal e-result-cum-marks statement for the CS Executive will be uploaded on the official website after the result is declared, while for CS Professional candidates, the result cum mark sheets will be sent to the registered addresses.

09:18 (IST)25 Feb 2022
CS executive result at 2 pm

The result of the Company Secretary (CS) executive programme (old and new syllabus) will be announced at 2 pm. The candidates can check the result through the website- icsi.edu. Click on the ‘download result’ link. Log in using credentials. The ICSI CS result will appear on the screen. Download and take a printout of it. 

09:10 (IST)25 Feb 2022
Check CS result timing here

While the CS Professional result for the students appearing against the old and new syllabus will be declared at 11 am, the CS Executive results for the old and new syllabus will be announced at 2 pm. 

09:02 (IST)25 Feb 2022
How to check CS result 

Step 1: Visit the website icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will be available, download

08:58 (IST)25 Feb 2022
CS result 2021 today

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the result for the company secretaries professional programme and executive programme exams on February 25. Candidates who appeared for the exams in December will be able to check their result at the official website, icsi.edu.in. 

CS Executive Result 2021, CS Professional Result 2022 The result as well as the individual candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the official website — icsi.edu. File.

The result-cum-marks statement for the professional programme (old and new syllabus) examination will be despatched to the candidates at their registered address soon after the declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of result-cum-marks statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of the declaration of the result, such candidates may contact the institute at exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd