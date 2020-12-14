ICSI CS December exam admit card released, how to download

ICSI CS CSEET will be held from December 21 to 30. Representational image/ file

ICSI CS exam 2020: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit card for CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) at its official website, icsi.edu. The candidates can download the admit card now. The CS CSEET will be held from December 21 to 30.

The CSEET exam will be held at around 262 centres, the institute has added 45 new centres to prevent overcrowding following the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. About 19 centres are in new cities and the remaining 26 centres are in cities like Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Mumbai. The candidates need to wear a face mask, carry hand sanitisers at the exam centres.

ICSI CS admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, icsi.indiaeducation.net

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link for the relevant programme

Step 3: Enter your 17 digit registration number

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download, take a print out.

The CS admit card will consist of the name of the candidate, photo, exam date, exam centre, time, registration number and medium of the exam. The CS foundation exam comprises of eight papers, at the professional level one needs to appear for nine papers. Meanwhile, the reference reading material for a printable PDF version for business, communication, legal aptitude and logical reasoning, economic and business environment, and current affairs and viva voice is available at the official website.

