ICSI CS December 2025 Results: Website to check Executive and Professional exam scorecards

ICSI CS December 2025 Result Website: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the CS Executive result today. ICSI has announced the CS Professional December 2025 examination results at 11 am, as per an official notification. Candidates who appeared for the December session exams can check their results online once they are made live. For more updates on ICSI result, exam schedule and syllabus, click here
Once released, candidates will be able to check their results on the official website and the designated result portal. The institute will host the digital scorecards online, enabling candidates to access their subject-wise marks immediately after the declaration.
Candidates can check their CS Executive and CS Professional results on the official website — icsi.edu. In addition, the results will also be available on the result portal at icsi.results.shiksha. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready to avoid last-minute delays due to heavy traffic on the website.
To access the scorecard, candidates will need their roll number and login credentials as generated at the time of registration. These details are mandatory to log in and download the digital marks statement. The online scorecard will contain a subject-wise break-up of marks obtained in each paper.
To check the CS Executive and CS Professional December 2025 results, candidates should visit the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India at icsi.edu. On the homepage, click on the relevant link for ‘CS Executive December 2025 Result’ or ‘CS Professional December 2025 Result’. Enter your roll number and login credentials in the required fields.
Once submitted, the scorecard will be displayed on the screen, which can be downloaded and saved for future reference.