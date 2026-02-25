ICSI CS December 2025 Results: Website to check Executive and Professional exam scorecards

ICSI CS December 2025 Result Website: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the CS Executive result today. ICSI has announced the CS Professional December 2025 examination results at 11 am, as per an official notification. Candidates who appeared for the December session exams can check their results online once they are made live. For more updates on ICSI result, exam schedule and syllabus, click here

Once released, candidates will be able to check their results on the official website and the designated result portal. The institute will host the digital scorecards online, enabling candidates to access their subject-wise marks immediately after the declaration.