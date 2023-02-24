scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
ICSI CS December 2022 Session: Date and time for Executive, Professional programme result

ICSI CS December 2022 Session: Final results along with the score cards for executive and professional programme will be released at the official website- icsi.edu on February 25.

ICSI Executive and Professional Programme ResultThe result for Professional programme will be announced at 11 am and for executive programme it will be declared at 2 pm (Express photo by Ashish Kale/ Representative Image)
ICSI CS Result 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will tomorrow declare the result for company secretaries (CS) professional and executive programme December, 2022 session. Candidates can download the scorecard from the official ICSI website — icsi.edu.

ICSI CS Executive new syllabus applicable from December exams

The result for professional programme will be declared at 11 am while for executive programme at 2 pm. As per the official notice, result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the official website.

For the executive programme exam, the e-result-cum-marks statement will be uploaded on the official website, immediately after the declaration of result. Candidates will not receive any physical copy of the same and have to use their e-result-cum-marks statement for their reference, use and records.

For the professional programme exam, the result-cum-marks statement will be dispatched to the registered address of the candidate soon after the declaration of result. In case, a candidate does not receive a physical copy within 30 days of result declaration, they should contact the institute at exam@icsi.edu along with their particulars.

ICSI CS Result 2023: Steps to download the scorecard

Visit the official website- icsi.edu and click on the result link given on the home page. Then log in by entering your credentials like user id and password. Result will be displayed on the screen, download the scorecard for future references.

Next exam session for Executive and Professional programme will be held between June 1 and June 10 for which registration link will be generated from February 26.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 18:52 IST
