ICSI CS December 2021 professional, executive result to be declared on February 25

ICSI CS December 2021 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the date and time for the result of the company secretaries (CS) professional and executive and foundation programme December 2021 exams. Candidates who appeared for the exams will be able to check their results at the official website, icsi.edu.

As per the official statement, the result for the professional programme (old and new syllabus) will be declared on February 25 at 11 am. For the executive programme (old and new syllabus), the result will be declared at 2 pm.

The next examination for executive programme and professional programme will be held from June 1-10, 2022, for which online Examination enrolment form along with requisite examination fee shall be submitted from February 26, 2022.

The formal e-result-cum-marks statement of executive programme (old and new syllabus) examinations will be uploaded on the website of the institute http://www.icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be issued.

The result-cum-marks statement for the professional programme (old and new syllabus) examination will be despatched to the candidates at their registered address soon after the declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of result-cum-marks statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of the declaration of the result, such candidates may contact the institute at exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars.