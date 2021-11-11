ICSI reopens CS December 2021 enrollment window

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has reopened the enrollment window for the December 2021 edition of the CS exam. The window will be open till November 12 on the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

The examination enrollment online window for December 2021 exam session will be reopened from 2 pm on November 10 till 2 pm on November 12, 2021.

During this period students, students may apply for i) examination enrollment with an applicable late fee, ii) addition of module with applicable late fee and iii) exemption on the basis of higher qualification with applicable exemption fee.

“Between November 10 and November 12, the online window for changing exam centre, medium and module will remain closed. The online correction window will reopen on November 1 at 3 pm. The correction window will remain open till November 20,” read the official notice by ICSI.

The CS exams for foundation, executive and professional programmes will be held in December and January. The CS Foundation exam will be held on January 3 and 4 in computer-based test (CBT) mode through remote proctoring. The exams will be held in four batches each day. The CS executive and professional exam will be held from December 21-30. The exams will be held in a single session from 2-5 pm.