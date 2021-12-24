ICSI CS December 2021 admit card for foundation course released; check steps to download 

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit card for CS foundation course December exams. The CS foundation exams will be held on January 3 and 4. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website – icsi.edu.

The candidates have to download the admit card online as no hard copy of the admit card will be sent to candidates via mail.

​​ICSI CS admit card 2021: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, icsi.indiaeducation.net

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link for the programme

Step 3: Enter your 17 digit registration number

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download, take a print out.

The CS admit card will consist of the name of the candidate, photo, exam date, exam centre, time, registration number and medium of the exam. The CS foundation exam comprises of eight papers, at the professional level one needs to appear for nine papers. Meanwhile, the reference reading material for a printable PDF version for business, communication, legal aptitude and logical reasoning, economic and business environment, and current affairs and viva voice is available at the official website.