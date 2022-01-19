ICSI CS Dec 2021, CSEET 2022 scorecards released: Here’s how to download

Updated: January 19, 2022 4:12:51 pm
ICSI CS and CSEET result: The result of company secretaries (CS) foundation programme exams for December 2021 session and CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) for January 2022 session has been released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Candidates can check the results at icsi.edu.
The ICSI CS foundation exams were conducted on January 3 and January 4, 2022 in an online mode through remote proctoring. The exams were conducted in four batches on both days. The ICSI CSEET exam was conducted online on January 8, but was reconducted on January 10 for those candidates who faced technical issues on the day of the exam.
ICSI CS foundation December 2021, CSEET January 2022 result: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official ICSI website- icsi.edu
Step 2: Click on the Result tab
Step 3: Click on the result link for ‘ICSI CS foundation December 2021’ or ‘ICSI CSEET January 2022’.
Step 4: Enter required credentials
Step 5: The result and scorecard will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download it and maintain a hard copy for further requirements
The scorecard of the candidates will include the result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks. The result for the CS executive and professional exams for December 2021 session that was conducted from December 21 to 30, 2021, is still awaited.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-