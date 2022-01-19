ICSI CS, CSEET Result 2022 Live Updates: When and where to check scorecard

CS Result 2022 LIVE: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the result of the Company Secretary (CS) foundation programme December exams 2021 and CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January 2022 exams today. Candidates will be able to download the scorecards from the official website – icsi.edu
The ICSI CS Foundation exam was conducted on January 3 and January 4, 2022 while the CSEET was conducted on January 8. Both exams were conducted in an online mode through remote proctoring. The results of CS executive and professional exams are also expected to be announced soon
As per the ICSI notice, the result cum marks statement will include the result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks. The institute will not issue any physical copy of the scorecard to the candidates.
The scorecard of the candidates will include the result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks. The result for the CS executive and professional exams for December 2021 session that was conducted from December 21 to 30, 2021, is still awaited.
The ICSI CSEET exam was conducted online on January 8, but was reconducted on January 10 for those candidates who faced technical issues on the day of the exam.
