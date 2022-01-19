ICSI CS, CSEET Result 2022 Live Updates: When and where to check scorecard

ICSI CS Foundation Result 2021, ICSI CSEET January Result 2022 LIVE: Candidates will be able to download the scorecards from the official website - icsi.edu (raphics by Abhishek Mita)

CS Result 2022 LIVE: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the result of the Company Secretary (CS) foundation programme December exams 2021 and CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January 2022 exams today. Candidates will be able to download the scorecards from the official website – icsi.edu

The ICSI CS Foundation exam was conducted on January 3 and January 4, 2022 while the CSEET was conducted on January 8. Both exams were conducted in an online mode through remote proctoring. The results of CS executive and professional exams are also expected to be announced soon

As per the ICSI notice, the result cum marks statement will include the result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks. The institute will not issue any physical copy of the scorecard to the candidates.