Wednesday, January 19, 2022
ICSI CS, CSEET Result 2022 Live Updates: When and where to check scorecard

ICSI CSEET, CS Result 2022 January LIVE Updates: The result will be available at 4 pm. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result on the official ICSI website- icsi.edu.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: January 19, 2022 2:03:23 pm
ICSI CS Foundation Result 2021, CS Result 2022 January LIVE UpdatesICSI CS Foundation Result 2021, ICSI CSEET January Result 2022 LIVE: Candidates will be able to download the scorecards from the official website - icsi.edu (raphics by Abhishek Mita)

CS Result 2022 LIVE: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the result of the Company Secretary (CS) foundation programme December exams 2021 and CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January 2022 exams today. Candidates will be able to download the scorecards from the official website – icsi.edu

The ICSI CS Foundation exam was conducted on January 3 and January 4, 2022 while the CSEET was conducted on January 8. Both exams were conducted in an online mode through remote proctoring. The results of CS executive and professional exams are also expected to be announced soon

As per the ICSI notice, the result cum marks statement will include the result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks. The institute will not issue any physical copy of the scorecard to the candidates.

Live Blog

ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET result: Check scorecard at icsi.edu

13:45 (IST)19 Jan 2022
CS foundation result 2021: When and where to check result

The CS foundation result will be announced at 4 pm today. Candidates will be able to download the scorecard from the official website - icsi-edu

13:43 (IST)19 Jan 2022
What to check in your CS result scorecard?

The scorecard of the candidates will include the result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks. The result for the CS executive and professional exams for December 2021 session that was conducted from December 21 to 30, 2021, is still awaited.

13:31 (IST)19 Jan 2022
ICSI CSEET exam conducted twice due to technical glitches

The ICSI CSEET exam was conducted online on January 8, but was reconducted on January 10 for those candidates who faced technical issues on the day of the exam.

13:26 (IST)19 Jan 2022
CS Foundation December exams were conducted in January

The ICSI CS foundation exams were conducted on January 3 and January 4, 2022, in an online mode. However, students were provided the facility to attempt the exam online in remote proctored mode.

13:23 (IST)19 Jan 2022
When will the CS, CSEET result be announced?

ICSI will announce the results of both CS foundation as well as CSEET 2022 exams at 4 pm today. The result will be hosted on the official website

13:19 (IST)19 Jan 2022
ICSI to announce CS foundation, CSEET results today

The ICSI will declared the results of CS foundation December exams and CSEET January 2022 exams today, candidates who appeared in these exams will be able to download their scorecard from the official website - icsi.edu

The ICSI reconducted the CSEET on January 10, to facilitate the candidates who were unable to take the exam due to technical issues on the day of the examination. The ICSI CS foundation exam was conducted on January 3 and January 4, 2022 . ICSI CSEET was conducted on January 8.

