ICSI CS, CSEET Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Result to be announced at 4 pm

ICSI CS Result 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the result of the Company Secretary (CS) foundation programme May exams 2022 and CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) July 2022 exams today. The result will be announced at 4 pm. Candidates can download the scorecards from the official website – icsi.edu
The ICSI CS Foundation exam was conducted between June 1 and June 10, while the CSEET was conducted on July 9. Both exams were conducted in an online mode through remote proctoring. The results of CS executive and professional exams are also expected to be announced soon.
As per the ICSI notice, the result cum marks statement will include the result along with the individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks. The institute will not issue any physical copy of the scorecard to the candidates.
Candidates who have scored 40 per cent marks in each paper and 50 per cent aggregate marks will be declared qualified in the CSEET 2022 result. The result will be announced for July session exam held on July 9.
The ICSI will release a detailed marks statement for the CS Foundation and CSEET result today. Candidates will find the following details on the scorecard
Candidate’s roll number
Subject wise breakup of marks
Overall marks
Qualifying status
ICSI does not provide a hard copy of the CSEET result. All candidates have to download their results online. Candidates with discrepancies in the CSEET result 2022 July session can contact ICSI. It is advisable to get the error of the result rectified immediately.
