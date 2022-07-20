scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Live now

ICSI CS, CSEET Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Result to be announced at 4 pm

ICSI CSEET, CS Result 2022 July LIVE Updates: The result will be available at 4 pm. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result on the official ICSI website- icsi.edu.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: July 20, 2022 1:33:48 pm
icsi cs result 2022, cs foundation result, cseet resultICSI CS Foundation Result 2021, ICSI CSEET January Result 2022 LIVE: Candidates will be able to download the scorecards from the official website - icsi.edu (raphics by Abhishek Mita)

ICSI CS Result 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the result of the Company Secretary (CS) foundation programme May exams 2022 and CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) July 2022 exams today. The result will be announced at 4 pm. Candidates can download the scorecards from the official website – icsi.edu

Read |ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2022 Date and Time announced; check schedule here

The ICSI CS Foundation exam was conducted between June 1 and June 10, while the CSEET was conducted on July 9. Both exams were conducted in an online mode through remote proctoring. The results of CS executive and professional exams are also expected to be announced soon.

As per the ICSI notice, the result cum marks statement will include the result along with the individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks. The institute will not issue any physical copy of the scorecard to the candidates.

 

Live Blog

ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET result LIVE Updates: Check scorecard at icsi.edu

13:31 (IST)20 Jul 2022
CSEET result: What is CSEET 2022 qualifying criteria?

Candidates who have scored 40 per cent marks in each paper and 50 per cent aggregate marks will be declared qualified in the CSEET 2022 result. The result will be announced for July session exam held on July 9. 

13:25 (IST)20 Jul 2022
ICSI CS result 2022: Details to check in scorecard

The ICSI will release a detailed marks statement for the CS Foundation and CSEET result today. Candidates will find the following details on the scorecard

Candidate’s roll number
Subject wise breakup of marks
Overall marks
Qualifying status

13:16 (IST)20 Jul 2022
ICSI CS Foundation result: What to check in your CS result scorecard?

The scorecard of the candidates will include the result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks. The result for the CS executive and professional exams for May 2022 session that was conducted in June 2022 is still awaited.

13:10 (IST)20 Jul 2022
ICSI CSEET Result 2022: No hard copy of marksheets to be provided

ICSI does not provide a hard copy of the CSEET result. All candidates have to download their results online. Candidates with discrepancies in the CSEET result 2022 July session can contact ICSI. It is advisable to get the error of the result rectified immediately.

13:06 (IST)20 Jul 2022
ICSI CS, CSEET Results today

ICSI will declared the results of Company Secretary (CS) foundation exams and CSEET July 2022 session exams today. The result will be declared on July 20 at 4 pm. Candidates will be able to check their results at the official portal of ICSI – icsi.edu.

ICSI CS, CSEET July 2022 result, cs result news, cseet result news ICSI CS, CSEET July 2022 result LIVE Updates: Know how to check the score

ICSI CS, CSEET July 2022 result LIVE Updates: ICSI does not provide a hard copy of the CSEET result. All candidates have to download their results online. Candidates with discrepancies in the CSEET result 2022 July session can contact ICSI. It is advisable to get the error of the result rectified immediately.

 

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd