ICSI CS, CSEET Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Result to be announced at 4 pm

ICSI CS Foundation Result 2021, ICSI CSEET January Result 2022 LIVE: Candidates will be able to download the scorecards from the official website - icsi.edu (raphics by Abhishek Mita)

ICSI CS Result 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the result of the Company Secretary (CS) foundation programme May exams 2022 and CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) July 2022 exams today. The result will be announced at 4 pm. Candidates can download the scorecards from the official website – icsi.edu

The ICSI CS Foundation exam was conducted between June 1 and June 10, while the CSEET was conducted on July 9. Both exams were conducted in an online mode through remote proctoring. The results of CS executive and professional exams are also expected to be announced soon.

As per the ICSI notice, the result cum marks statement will include the result along with the individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks. The institute will not issue any physical copy of the scorecard to the candidates.