ICSI CS admit card 2018: Foundation programme hall tickets released at icsi.edu

ICSI CS admit card 2018: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit cards for the CS foundation programme. The candidates can download the admit card from the official website — icsi.edu. The CS examination will be held on December 29 and 30, 2018. The exam timing, centre details etc are provided on the admit card.

The question papers will be displayed both in English and Hindi language except for business management, ethics and entrepreneurship paper for which questions will be displayed in English only.

ICSI CS admit card 2018, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘announcement for students section’

Step 3: Click on the admit card link for the relevant programme

Step 4: A new window will open

Step 6: Enter your 17 digit registration number

Step 7: The admit card will be displayed

Step 8: Download and take a print out

Along with the admit card, the candidates have to carry student identity card to the examination centre. In case, the hall ticket does not bear the photograph of the examinee, he/ she have to affix their photograph on the card and get it attested by a gazetted officer or a member of ICSI.

Candidates are required to report at the examination hall one hour before the start of the exam. ICSI exam conducting officials will not allow candidate to enter the examination hall after the completion of 15 minutes of the commencement of examination and no candidate shall be permitted to leave the centre until the expiry of 45 minutes of the commencement of the examination.