ICSI CS Result December 2025: When and where are CS Professional, Executive scorecards releasing?

ICSI CS December 2025 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Februuary 25 will be declaring the CS Professional and Executive result for the December 2025 exam. The official website to check and download the ICSI CS 2025 December result is icsi.edu.
The CS Professional programme (syllabus 2022) and Executive Programmes (syllabus 2022) exam was conducted in December 2025.
The CS Professional programme (syllabus 2022) result will be declared at 11 am on February 25 and the result for CS Executive Programmes (syllabus 2022) exam will be declared at 2 pm on the same day.
Step 1: Go to the official website — icsi.edu
Step 2: On the homepage, click on CS result link
Step 3: Enter roll number and registration number
Step 4: The CS ICSI exam results will get displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download the ICSI CS exam scorecard
Candidates who appeared for the CS December 2025 examination will need to log in using their roll number and date of birth to check the result and download the ICSI mark sheet with a subject-wise break-up of marks.
ICSI will make the e-result-cum-marks statement for the Executive Programme available on its official website immediately after the results are declared. The institute has clarified that no physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be issued for this programme.
However, the result-cum-marksheets for the Professional Programme will be sent to candidates at their registered addresses shortly after the declaration of results.
The next CS Executive and Professional Programme examinations (syllabus 2022) are scheduled to be conducted from June 1 to June 7, 2026. The exams will be held in the morning session, from 9 am to 12.15 pm, and will include a 15-minute reading time from 9 am to 9.15 am.
The Executive Programme will include papers such as Jurisprudence, Interpretation and General Laws, Company Law and Practice, Capital Market and Securities Laws, Tax Laws and Practice, and Corporate Accounting and Financial Management, distributed across Group 1 and Group 2.
The Professional Programme will feature subjects including Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), Corporate Restructuring, Valuation and Insolvency, Drafting, Pleadings and Appearances, and Compliance Management, Audit and Due Diligence. Several papers in the Professional Programme will be conducted as Open Book Examinations, with candidates required to select electives from the prescribed list.
ICSI has also kept June 8, 9, and 10, 2026, in reserve to address any unforeseen circumstances, if necessary.
