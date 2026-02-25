ICSI CS Result December 2025: When and where are CS Professional, Executive scorecards releasing?

The official website to check and download the ICSI CS 2025 December result is icsi.edu.

ICSI CS December 2025 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Februuary 25 will be declaring the CS Professional and Executive result for the December 2025 exam. The official website to check and download the ICSI CS 2025 December result is icsi.edu.

The CS Professional programme (syllabus 2022) and Executive Programmes (syllabus 2022) exam was conducted in December 2025.

ICSI CS 2025 Result Date And Time

The CS Professional programme (syllabus 2022) result will be declared at 11 am on February 25 and the result for CS Executive Programmes (syllabus 2022) exam will be declared at 2 pm on the same day.

ICSI CS Result 2025: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website — icsi.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CS result link

Step 3: Enter roll number and registration number

Step 4: The CS ICSI exam results will get displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the ICSI CS exam scorecard