ICSI CSEET 2022 registration process begins; exam to be held on November 12

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India( ICSI) has begun the registration process for CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) for the November session. The exams will commence on November 12, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can register online at the official website – icsi.edu

The last date for the CSEET November session registration is October 15.

ICSI CSEET 2022: How to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the registration link

Step 3:Enter credentials

Step 4:Click on submit and make the fee payment

Step 5: Save the receipt for future references

ICSI CSEET 2022: Eligibility Criteria

The candidates appearing for ICSI CSEET 2022 should have passed or appeared in the senior secondary(10+2) or equivalent examinations. Graduate or post-graduate degree holders need not appear for the entrance test. They will be allowed direct admission to CS Executive Programme.

ICSI will conduct the CSEET July 2022 session exam on July 9. The last date to apply for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test was June 15, 2022.

The candidates must carry their admit card and a student ID card while appearing for the exam. They are also requested to arrive 60 minutes before the exam time. The exams are held from 9 am to 12 pm. Candidates are also advised to follow the Covid-19 safety protocol at the exam centre.