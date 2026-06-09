ICSI announces CSEET October, CS December 2026 exam schedule

Tthe CS Executive and Professional Programme examinations under the 2022 syllabus will be held from December 21 to December 28, 2026. (representative image/express photo)

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the examination schedule for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) October 2026 session, along with the CS Executive and Professional Programme examinations scheduled for December 2026.

According to the official notification, the CSEET October 2026 session will commence on October 1 and conclude on October 6. The exam will cover four major subjects: Business Communication (October 1), Fundamentals of Accounting (October 3), Economic and Business Environment (October 5), and Business Laws and Management (October 6). The last paper will be conducted in an OMR-based format.

Meanwhile, the CS Executive and Professional Programme examinations under the 2022 syllabus will be held from December 21 to December 28, 2026. These exams will be conducted in a single afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5:15 pm, with candidates receiving an additional 15 minutes from 2 pm to 2:15 pm to read the question paper.