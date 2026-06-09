ICSI announces CSEET October, CS December 2026 exam schedule

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the examination schedule for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) October 2026 session, along with the CS Executive and Professional Programme examinations scheduled for December 2026.
According to the official notification, the CSEET October 2026 session will commence on October 1 and conclude on October 6. The exam will cover four major subjects: Business Communication (October 1), Fundamentals of Accounting (October 3), Economic and Business Environment (October 5), and Business Laws and Management (October 6). The last paper will be conducted in an OMR-based format.
Meanwhile, the CS Executive and Professional Programme examinations under the 2022 syllabus will be held from December 21 to December 28, 2026. These exams will be conducted in a single afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5:15 pm, with candidates receiving an additional 15 minutes from 2 pm to 2:15 pm to read the question paper.
The Executive Programme exams will be held across two groups. Group 1 subjects include Jurisprudence, Interpretation and General Laws (December 21), Company Law and Practice (December 23), Setting Up of Business, Industrial and Labour Laws (December 26), and Corporate Accounting and Financial Management (December 28). Group 2 subjects will be tested on Capital Market and Securities Laws (December 22), Economic, Commercial and Intellectual Property Laws (December 24), and Tax Laws and Practice (December 27).
For the Professional Programme, Group 1 papers include Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) – Principles and Practice (December 21), Drafting, Pleadings and Appearances (December 23), Compliance Management, Audit and Due Diligence (December 26), and Elective 1 (December 28). Group 2 papers feature Strategic Management and Corporate Finance (December 22), Corporate Restructuring, Valuation and Insolvency (December 24), and Elective 2 (December 27).
The elective papers will be conducted in an open-book format, allowing candidates to refer to study material during the exam. Elective 2 options include Arbitration, Mediation and Conciliation, GST and Corporate Tax Planning, Labour Laws and Practice, Banking and Insurance – Laws and Practice, and Insolvency and Bankruptcy – Law and Practice. Elective 1 choices range from CSR and Social Governance to Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics and Cyber Security – Laws and Practice
ICSI has urged candidates to carefully review the official notification for detailed instructions, eligibility criteria, and exam guidelines. Admit cards will be released closer to the exam dates, and students are advised to keep track of updates on the official ICSI website.