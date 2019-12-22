ICSI, Anna University postpone exams amid CAA unrest, check list

CAA unrest 2019: List of examinations postponed due to Citizenship Amendment Act unrest CAA unrest 2019: List of examinations postponed due to Citizenship Amendment Act unrest

CAA unrest 2019: In the wake of the nationwide unrest over the Citizenship Amendment Act, lots of important jobs, university exams have been postponed. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has postponed the Company Secretaries (CS) examinations for the Executive Programme and Professional programme scheduled to be conducted on December 20 and 21, 2019.

The Anna University, Chennai has also re-scheduled the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes degree examinations for 2019.

Citizenship Amendment Act unrest: List of exams postponed

School/ college exams

Anna University UG/ PG exams postponed: As per the revised schedule, the exam which was to be conducted from December 21 to 31 will now be held from January 4 to January 10.

APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow postpones December exams

The APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow has released the revised dates for the postponed exams. The exams scheduled to be conducted from December 19 to 21 were postponed until further notice due to ongoing protest in the state.

EXPRESS PODCAST | What are the legal challenges to the Citizenship Amendment Act?

Competitive/ job exams

ICSI CS Executive, Professional exams postponed: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) Company Secretaries (CS) examinations for the Executive Programme and Professional programme have been rescheduled to be conducted on December 20 and 21, 2019. The examinations scheduled to be conducted on December 23 and 24 have also been postponed.

The revised dates for the examinations have not been announced.

IN VIDEO | Inside Jamia: The day after police clashes

UPTET 2019 postponed: The UP Pariksha Niyamak Pradhikari, Prayagraj, has postponed the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) scheduled to be held on December 22 (Sunday) amid the ongoing protest over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state. The revised dates of the exams are yet to be announced.

Assam HTET 2019 re-scheduled: The Secondary Education Department, Assam has re-scheduled the High School Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) scheduled to be conducted on December 22, 2019. The examination will now be conducted on January 19, 2020.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App