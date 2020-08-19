ICSI admit card 2020 released: Steps to download

ICSI CSEET admit card released (Source: Screengrab)

ICSI CS admit card 2020: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit card for CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) at its official website, icsi.edu. The CS CSEET will be held on August 29 on a remote proctoring mode. What is proctoring, how will it ensure anti-cheating during exam, read here to know

The exam will be held from home or any place candidates deem comfortable. This provision is offered due to the pandemic. While a laptop or computer can be used, students can not take the exam via mobile phones, as per rules.

The institute has also made some changes to the paper pattern. “The computer-based MCQ portion of the online test forming part of the CSEET shall remain the same as per the existing structure of the CSEET, but the viva voice portion will not be applicable for the first CSEET and accordingly paper 4 will carry a total of 50 marks, which will contain questions on current affairs, presentation and communication skills,” as per ICSI.

ICSI CS admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the CSEET box

Step 3: Click on admit card link

Step 4: A PDF will open, click on tiny url

Step 5: Log-in credentials, admit card will appear, download

To download admit card, candidates will have to enter their CSEET rengistration umber or unique Id and date of birth. Meanwhile, the reference reading material for a printable PDF version for business, communication, legal aptitude and logical reasoning, economic and business environment, and current affairs and viva voice is available at the official website.

