ICSE results: Ravleen Kaur from YPS, Armaan Chahal from Little Flower top Tricity

With 99 per cent, Ravleen Kaur from Yadvindra Public School (YPS), Mohali and Armaan Chahal from Little Flower Convent School, Sector 14, Panchkula, of Class 10, topped the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE) in the Tricity. The Class 10 results were declared here on Sunday.

Ravleen, who wants to become a forensic expert, said that daily revisions, making notes and attempting every question in the book was the key to success.

While speaking to The Indian Express, she said, “ Since our classes were mostly online, that was the time when one has to keep themselves away from distractions. I was completely off social media. Just that WhatsApp was a necessity because a lot of study material was shared through that.”

Ravleen’s father is into real estate business while her mother is a headmistress in a government school. The family stays in Kharar. She added, “I want to do something different and I have interest in medical sciences as well. So I aim to become a forensic expert. It is a profession which involves both the mind and the heart.”

Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur

Meanwhile, Armaan Chahal, of Little Flower Convent School wants to become an aerospace engineer. Armaan’s father, Arvinder Singh Chahal, is a scientist while mother Jyotsana Chahal is a homemaker. They are residents of Sector 15 in Panchkula. Armaan got 99 marks in social studies, 98 in Hindi, 98 in English, 99 in science and 100 in mathematics. Chahal told The Indian Express, “I just followed my teachers’ advice and that was the key to success. I used to study for two to three hours daily and during exam days it used be five to six hours.”

Madeti Tarini, from St Xaviers High school, Sector 44, Chandigarh, secured the second position with 98.8 per cent marks. Tarini said, “My success mantra is just that I used to listen to my teachers’ advice. They used to give practice tests and I did that thoroughly.” She said that she used to study throughout the year so there was no stress or pressure towards the exam session. Tarini said that she hasn’t decided as of now but she has a lot of interest in computer science. Both her parents are professors at IIT Ropar. Tarini also said that she would keep herself off social media while studying.

Anusha Kuhad , a student of St Stephens School, Sector 45, Chandigarh, also secured 98.8 per cent.

Her father, Anurag Kuhad is an assistant professor at Panjab University while mother Asha Kuhad is a former faculty member of MCM DAV College, Sector 36. They are residents of Sector 44, Chandigarh.

Anusha said that she aims to become a cardiac surgeon.