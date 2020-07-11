Pune students score well in ICSE, ISC examinations

Unlike every year, even the Council did not announce the merit list of the students due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (Representational) Unlike every year, even the Council did not announce the merit list of the students due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (Representational)

Even as the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations announced its results for both class X and XII examinations and city schools and students saw good results with hundred per cent pass percentages, celebrations were subdued.

Unlike every year, even the Council did not announce the merit list of the students due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

For the first time, exams of a few subjects were cancelled due to the outbreak and results were announced on the basis of previous performance and internal marks for those subjects for which students did not sit for exams.

At least 23,336 students from 226 schools appeared for class X exams, of which only 17 were unsuccessful, while 3,150 students from 51 appeared for the class XII exam, of which 46 were unsuccessful.

Also Read | ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Result 2020: How to check marks, download mark

Anisha Jain, a student of Pawar Public School, Amanora Park, emerged as one of the top scorers in the city with 99.17 per cent.

Vidya Pratishthan’s Magarpatta City Public School also recorded hundred per cent passing result, with Aditya Bidgar topping the school with 99 per cent.

Also Read| ICSE, ISC results 2020: Excitement, anxiety among students over CISCE results based on internal marking

Bishops School, which had students appearing from Camp, Kalyani Nagar and Undri branches for Class XII and Class X, recorded 100 per cent results as every year.

At Camp branch, Class X student Hriday Amonkar stood first by scoring 99 per cent and Anushka Waghmare scored 98.5 per cent in class XII, Advika Sadineni topped the school in the ICSE exams at Kalyani Nagar branch with 98.6 per cent and three ICSE students, Dnyaneshwari Ranavar, Nandini Bhattad and Purab Shingvi, scored 98.4 per cent in Undri branch.

Also Read| CISCE result: Not happy with your marks? Here are some options

Caelum High School, which also had its first batch appearing for ICSE, saw all students pass with distinction or first class and Rishabh Bajaj topped the school with 96.4 per cent.

Tanisha Suryawanshi, who secured first place by scoring 98.2 per cent, was topper at St Helena’s School where the entire batch passed and 112 students received distinction, while St Mary’s School also saw all candidates appearing for both class X and XII passing, with science stream student Saee Kulkarni (97.8 per cent) emerging as the Class XII topper and Prateek Sibal, who secured 99 per cent, as the class X topper.

At DSK School, where the entire batch passed, Shreya Karnik topped the school with 98.5 per cent while at Nanded City Public School, which had its first batch of Class X appear this year, all 18 candidates passed with Shrikar Satish Wadadare emerging as the school topper with 95.2 per cent, said school authorities.

At least 122 of 196 students in ICSE at Hutchings High School scored above 90 per cent with Ananya Kasliwal scoring 99 per cent.

Principal Rita Katawati said that owing to the unnatural circumstances this year, with exams being cancelled and calculations based on last year’s marks, results were satisfying.

Principal Roshni George of Dhanori’s Dr Mar Theophilus School, said all 48 students students appearing for ICSE exams passed with 23 getting above 90 per cent marks, and Divya Jadhav (99.2 per cent) who topped in the school.

Wisdom World School also declared hundred per cent result with Manasi Jangam scoring 99 per cent while at Ryan International school, Bavdhan, where results were hundred per cent too, Shreya Patil scored 96.5 per cent. Vibgyor High School, which has three branches – Balewadi, NIBM and Magarpatta branch – saw 100 per cent results and Vedant Bahuguma from NIBM branch scored 98.8 per cent, emerging as the school topper across all branches.

Meanwhile even as the students have passed with flying colours, celebrations are subdued due to the Covid-19 outbreak and preparations for entrance exams ahead.

Advika Sadineni, Class X topper from Bishops School, Kalyani Nagar who scored 98.6 per cent, said that the cancellation of four examinations that she was supposed to take came as a blessing in disguise. “I was supposed to take four of those. I guess had I given those, I would have got lesser marks because of some subjects,” she said, adding that she is now using her time to prepare for JEE after two years.

“But to be honest, I prefer offline classrooms, the feel of it is different. In online classes, sometimes I even lie down and watch the lectures.”

Ved Sanap from Hutchings High School also used the time to prepare for JEE and Class XI.

Ananya Kasliwal from Hutchings High School, who scored 99 per cent, said further admissions are a worry. “We don’t know about further admission process and also I want to appear for NEET examination.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd