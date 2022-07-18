scorecardresearch
ICSE results out: Number of Maharashtra students in all-India merit list jumps to 37

Nationally, the merit list has seen a jump from 36 students in 2019 to 110 students this year. All of these include students from rank 1 to 3 with multiple people with same scores sharing a rank.

Written by Pallavi Smart | Mumbai |
July 18, 2022 12:45:18 am
Out of a total of 37 students featured in the merit list from Maharashtra, the highest – 32 -- are from Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The merit list for ICSE-Class X exams, which was declared by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) after a two-year gap on Sunday, has given the state a reason for celebration. As many as 37 students from Maharashtra have made it to the all-India merit list– a significant jump from 16 students in 2019.

Nationally, the merit list has seen a jump from 36 students in 2019 to 110 students this year. All of these include students from rank 1 to 3 with multiple people with same scores sharing a rank.

Out of a total of 37 students featured in the merit list from Maharashtra, the highest – 32 — are from Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Experts say that given the uncertainty around this academic year due to the pandemic, the result can be called a reflection of “great performance” on the part of students.

“It has been a very challenging year and the kind of resilience shown by students is exemplary,” said Kavita Sanghvi, principal of CNM School which saw two of its students appearing in the merit list. Pointing out how this year was a peculiar one with two board exams, Sunita George, principal of Bombay Scottish School, said, “This was also helpful amid difficult times. It also implied that online learning has been effective.”

As many as 186 students from the school have scored above 90 per cent of whom nine have attained a score of 99 per cent and above. Besides, two students from this reputed Mahim school have featured in the Maharashtra merit list.

According to B D Seymour, principal of G D Somani school, which too has found one of its students on the merit list, the result this year has to be attributed to hard work put in by students. He said, “Good result was not possible without consistency in efforts this year as not only the board exam was split into two parts, it (the process) was prolonged.”

