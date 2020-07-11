ICSE results out, no toppers this year

The national education board released exam results for students of both grades on Friday afternoon. The national education board released exam results for students of both grades on Friday afternoon.

With a pass percentage of 96.84% for class XII students, the CISCE released the results of both the ISC and ICSE board examinations on Friday after a turbulent exam season. However, the board has decided not to release a “merit list” of toppers this year, citing “exceptional circumstances”.

The national education board released exam results for students of both grades on Friday afternoon. The board had decided not to conduct pending exams, which had been halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and instead devised an imputation formula for calculating the marks of those subjects which were yet to be tested.

The formula involves computing the average of the best three subject marks of the exams already written by a student, added to the percentage of marks obtained by a student in project and practical work. The results showed a high national pass percentage across both grades — 96.84% of a total of 88,409 candidates for ISC and 99.34% of a total of 2,07,902 for ICSE.

For Delhi-NCR specifically, the pass percentage was 97.97% of a total of 2,634 candidates for ISC, and 99.69% of 5,134 candidates for ICSE.

Every year, both national boards — CBSE and CISCE — publish a “merit list” of toppers when they release their results.

“I would like to commend our candidates, who have shown exemplary resilience and fortitude during this crisis period, faced with the agony of a long wait for a possible delayed examination in the remaining papers, the subsequent prolonged wait for the results while simultaneously continuing their studies of the next class or preparing for the entrance examinations… Given the exemplary circumstances, this year CISCE will not be publishing for either the ISC and ICSE year 2020 examinations,” read a statement by CISCE chief executive Gerry Arathoon.

“Students have not given all their papers. In a situation such as this, how can we say that one student is better than the other? This year, we are not releasing any statistics on the results,” said Arathoon to The Indian Express.

Schools affiliated to the board in the NCR said they found the final result arrived at by the CISCE to be “fair”. “The formula was worked out to be very fair…We are still analysing the results and it appears it has worked positively for students. We have not received any complaints from any students or parents so far,” said principal of The Shri Ram School, Moulsari, Manisha Malhotra, adding that the highest percentage a student scored in class XII in her school was 99.5%.

Other affiliated schools in the region reported high percentages at the top end, with Scottish High International School, Gurgaon, reporting its highest ISC score as 98.75%. It also reported that 50% of its ISC candidates scored above 90% and that two of its ICSE candidates scored 99.2%.

“I wouldn’t say that the result is notably higher than usual years. ‘Inflated’ results have been a problem across all boards for a while. The average of the top 1% in our school has always been above 96% and that’s what we have this year as well,” said The Shri Ram School, Aravali, principal Sudha Sahay.

