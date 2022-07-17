ICSE Results 2022: Over 100 students tied for the top 3 positions in the country

A total of 110 students are tied for the all-India top 3 positions in the country in the ICSE (Class 10) results announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Sunday evening. Of these, the maximum number of toppers (37) are from Maharashtra and all have scored 99.4 per cent and above.

Almost all candidates who appeared for the ICSE examinations in the 2021-2022 academic year have cleared it, with the CISCE board recording a Class 10 pass percentage of 99.97 per cent.

Along with a high pass percentage, the results also show that many students have scored in a very high range. Four students — three girls and one boy — are tied for the top position, all having an English plus best 4 subjects score of 99.8 per cent. The four all-India toppers are Hargun Kaur Matharu from St Mary’s School in Pune, Anika Gupta from Sheiling House School in Kanpur, Pushkar Tripathi from Jesus and Mary School and college Balrampur and Kanishka Mittal from City Montessori School in Kanpur.

A total of 2,31,063 candidates from 2535 schools across the country and abroad had appeared in these examinations, of whom 2,31,004 — or 99.97 per cent of candidates — passed.

Like the CBSE, the CISCE had also held two board examinations in the 2021-2022 academic year: semester 1 exam in November-December 2021 and semester 2 exam in April-May 2022. The final results have been computed giving equal weightage to both semester 1 and semester 2 exams. The final marks have been arrived at by adding the marks of semester 1, semester 2 and internal assessment.

Girls have performed marginally better than boys with girls with high pass percentages across the board: 99.98 per cent girls and 99.97 per cent boys have passed. Again, while all regions recorded high pass percentages, the Southern and Western regions have the best percentages of 99.9 per cent.

While the CISCE board did not conduct board examinations in 2021 because of the COVID pandemic, in 2020 the class X pass percentage had stood at 99.33 per cent.

Students can apply for a recheck of their semester 2 results through their heads of schools on the ‘Recheck module’ which has been activated. The board will charge Rs. 1000 for rechecking per paper per subject.