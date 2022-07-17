ICSE Results 2022: Five out nine West Bengal state toppers are from rural districts

ICSE Results 2022: Students from rural districts of West Bengal made their presence felt in the ICSE results declared on Sunday evening. Out of nine students holding the first position in the state with 99.6 per cent, five are from rural districts including Asansol, Barrackpore and Nadia.

A total 110 candidates have bagged top three positions in the all-India merit list, 18 of whom are from West Bengal. The state merit list, on the other hand, has 51 students who are tied for the top three positions, with nine scoring 99.6 per cent securing the first position, another nine with 99.4 per cent at the second position and 33 with 99.2 per cent at the third position.

In Bengal, boys have outperformed girls in most subjects. Out of 40,736 students from 415 schools in the state who had appeared for the ICSE examination, 40,726 have passed the examination successfully. The state’s pass percentage is 99.98 per cent. The pass percentage for boys is 99.98 per cent and the pass percentage of girl students is 99.97 per cent.

Baidurya Ghosh of Modern English Academy Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district is among the nine state toppers with 99.60 per cent marks and holds the second position nationally.

“My parents are overwhelmed with the result. The exams were taken in two semesters and I prepared accordingly. If you are following a proper routine then things will fall into place. I had great support from teachers and parents. I want to pursue engineering. I love reading books and watching movies. I was expecting a good result,” he said.

Mohammad Masood Iqbal of The Future Foundation School of Kolkata who scored 99.60 per cent and also a state topper said, “I am preparing for medical and I want to be a doctor in future. I am sure, Class 12 will be more challenging. I had a lot of issues during online mode of classes so I am happy that offline classes are back now. I love watching sports and games on T.V.”

This year, the ICSE board exams were conducted in two parts. The first part took place last November-December. Its result was announced on February 7, and the second part exams were held from April 25 April to May 23, 2022.

Students can get the exam papers of any subject reviewed, if they want. The application must be submitted by July 23. Application can also be made on the board’s own website. Rs 1,000 will be charged for each examination paper for review.