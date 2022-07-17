ICSE Result 2022 Declared: Three students jointly top Class 10 exams, minor dip in overall pass percentage

ICSE 10th Result 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the ICSE or class 10 exams results on July 17. Students of class 10 can check their results on the official website – cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

Read | ICSE 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates

The CISCE reported an overall pass percentage of 99.97 per cent this year with girls performing marginally better than boys scoring a pass percentage of 99.98 per cent while boys achieved 99.97 per cent. Last year, the overall pass percentage of the ICSE students was 99.98 per cent.

Three students — of which two are girls — have jointly secured the first rank scoring 99.80% each. These are — Hargun Kaur Matharu from St Mary’s School in Pune, Anika Gupta from Sheiling House School in Kanpur and Pushkar Tripathi from Jesus and Mary School and college Balrampur.

Also read | ICSE Class 10th results 2022: How to check score card

This year, a total of 2,31,063 candidates appeared for the exams out of 2535 participating schools. Out of these, 125,678 (54.39 per cent) were boys and 105,385 (45.61 per cent) are girls.

In the region-wise category, the West and South regions registered the highest pass percentage which is 99.99 per cent while the North region scored a close 99.98 per cent and the East region registered 99.96 per cent. The students who appeared from the foreign centres scored 99.50 per cent.

As many as 12,980 Scheduled Caste candidates appeared for the ICSE examination scoring a pass percentage of 99.97 per cent. Further, 7975 Scheduled Tribe candidates took the examination obtaining a pass percentage of 99.94 per cent. In Other Backward Classes candidates, 49731 students took the ICSE exam and scored a pass percentage of 99.99 per cent.

Like the CBSE, the CISCE also conducted two board examinations in the 2021-2022 academic year. While semester 1 exam was held in November-December 2021 and semester 2 exam in April-May 2022. The board, in a release, announced that it will be giving equal weightage to both semester 1 and semester 2 exams.

In case students wish to apply for rechecking, they can do so by paying a fee of Rs 1000 per paper. This provision is only allowed for semester 2 exams this time as for semester 1 exams, the facility was provided earlier. The rechecking will be available from July 17 to July 23.