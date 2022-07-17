ICSE Results 2022: All-India topper from Pune hears news about achievement at sister’s birthday party

ICSE Results 2022: The all-India ICSE topper, Hargun Kaur Matharu, found out about her achievement on Sunday evening while she was busy celebrating her younger sister’s ninth birthday at home.

Matharu, who scored 99.8 per cent, said she was confident of a good performance, but didn’t think she would top the country. She is tied for the top position with three other students from Uttar Pradesh.

“In terms of preparation, the most important thing is that when teachers teach a subject in class, you follow it well. I didn’t take any coaching. I never had a planned schedule. I would study as much as I wanted,” Matharu told The Indian Express over the phone, straining her voice to be heard over the loud birthday celebration in the background.

She is interested in robotics, wants to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and study coding eventually. “I like reading, one of my long-time favourites is Percy Jackson and I spend a lot of time doing art, just drawing and doodling,” she added.

Her mother Sukhwinder, a banker said “She is a completely independent person and the entire credit for this achievement goes to her. Her father, Dev Singh Matharu, always felt she was capable of this achievement. He said, “She is very academically inclined and school had expectations. But we didn’t want to pressure her. She has been very regular in her studies, but also maintained a good balance.”

This year, 110 students are tied for the top 3 positions nationally in the ICSE results. The maximum number of toppers (37), out of the 110, are from Maharashtra.

Amolika Mukherjee from Mumbai’s Jamnabai Narsee School follows Matharu closely with 99.60 percent. She holds the second all-indie position. “Amid uncertainties during the past couple of years, it was important to maintain focus on consistency in efforts,” said Amolika, who has now moved to Kolkata, which is her hometown.

“Looking at efforts the frontline workers have put in during the pandemic, especially the medical professionals; I feel it will be a privilege to be part of this community,” said Amolika, who is preparing to appear for NEET in two years. A trained Hindustani classical singer Amolika lived in Juhu, when in Mumbai. She was awarded best pupil in her school. “A versatile student, keen performer and regular singer on the school’s stage, Amolika consistently performed well academically,” said Kalpana Patange, Principal of the Jamnabai Narsee school.

Another student tied with Mukherjee for the second position is Shivani Deo from Pune’s St. Mary’s School. “I completely relied on classroom lectures and my school teachers. A lot of the credit goes to them as well. I believe a fair balance is needed, so I would take part in athletic competitions very regularly and keep myself fit through regular exercise,” said Shivani who likes reading and writing.

Her mother Swapna, added, “Before COVID, she was very active in sports. She was a district-level sprinter and took part in the 100m and relay race. She was a part of the school robotics club and the basketball team. Currently she is aiming for JEE and is undergoing coaching for the foundation course.”

Bhargava Kollapalle, from Vidya Pratisthan’s Magarpatta City Public School in Pune ranks third in Maharashtra and also shares the same merit position in all-India merit list. “I didn’t go to any coaching. I always believed in self-study,” said Bhargav, who had scored 99.5 in semester 1 exam. Adding how he is not very studious, Bhargava who is an IIT aspirant said, “I can’t study for a long time. I used to study for only about 2 to 3 hrs every day. The teachers of school mentored us very well on how to handle exam pressure, especially since we had last minute notice that we will have two semesters and written exams. The school really helped us get accustomed to the subjective style of questions.”

A total of 26083 students appeared for the exam from 245 schools across Maharashtra. The state has recorded a 100 percent passing percentage. Girls have done better than boys. Out of a total of 14,121 who appeared for the exam, only one was declared unsuccessful which resulted in 99.99 per cent percentage for boys. Whereas girls have recorded 100 percent passing as all 11,961 girls who appeared for the exam have successfully cleared it.