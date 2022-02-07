scorecardresearch
Monday, February 07, 2022
ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results 2022 Live Updates: Result soon; Here’s how to get marksheet via website, SMS and DigiLocker

ICSE Semester 1 Results 2022 Live News, ISC Semester 1 Results 2022 latest Updates: Students who appeared for the exam can check the result at cisce.org, results.cisce.org. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 7, 2022 8:59:28 am
ISC Semester 1 Results 2021, ISC Semester 1 Results 2021ICSE Semester 1 Results 2022, ISC Semester 1 Live: Students who appeared for the exam can check the result at- cisce.org, results.cisce.org. (Graphic: Angshuman Maity)

ISC, ICSE Semester 1 2022 Result Link: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will release the result of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and ISC exams 2022 today. The result will be announced at 10 am. Students who appeared for the exam can check the result at-  cisce.org, results.cisce.org

The ICSE semester 1 exams were conducted from November 29 to December 16 while the ISC exams were conducted from November 22 and concluded on December 20. The first semester exams included multiple-choice questions. The council has not yet released the datesheet for term-2 exams but the second-semester exams are expected to be conducted in March-April 2022. 

The soft copies of the result of Semester 1 of the ICSE/ISC Year 2021 -2022 examination will be made available to the schools on the careers portal, in the form of a Tabulation Sheet with the result of all the candidates of the school who have been registered and confirmed for the given year of examination.

In addition to this, the online transcript for each candidate registered for the given year of examination will be made available, which will feature the theory marks scored by the candidate concerned in the semester-1 examination of the subjects offered by the candidate.

Live Blog

ICSE, ISC semester 1 2022 result: How to check scores via website, SMS

08:57 (IST)07 Feb 2022
No hard copy of marksheet to be issued

The board will not issue any hard copy of the semester 1 exam results. However, the result will be made available to the schools in the form of online transcripts and result tabulation.

08:57 (IST)07 Feb 2022
Update on ISC, ICSE Semester-2 datesheet

The ICSE semester 1 exams were conducted from November 29 to December 16 while the ISC exams were conducted from November 22 and concluded on December 20. The first semester exams included multiple-choice questions. The exam schedule for the second-semester exams has not been released yet but it is expected that these exams will be conducted in March-April 2022. 

08:56 (IST)07 Feb 2022
How to check scores via SMS

For receiving results through SMS, candidates can type the seven-digit unique ID number and send it to 09248082883. The result having marks in all the subjects will be sent to the candidate on the registered mobile number. 

08:51 (IST)07 Feb 2022
How to get marksheet via DigiLocker

Apart from the official website and SMS, students can also get marksheets via DigiLocker. Here's how:

Step 1: Go to digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Register for DigiLocker’

Step 3: Enter mobile number, Enter OTP sent to mobile no.

Step 4: Set your username and password

Step 5: Enter Aadhar number

Step 6: Sign in using your registered user name and password to check results

08:49 (IST)07 Feb 2022
Students to get computer-generate marksheets

ICSE, ISC  students will receive computer-generated mark sheets. This marksheet will only have the candidates' marks in each subject/paper that they took for the semester-1 examination.

08:47 (IST)07 Feb 2022
How to apply for rechecking result?

Candidates who are not satisfied with the marks can apply for rechecking of the copies directly through the council’s website. They will have to pay Rs 1000 per paper. The window to submit such requests will also be open from February 7 to February 10. 

08:45 (IST)07 Feb 2022
CISCE ISC, ICSE 2022 result link to be available soon

The result page on the CISCE website says that the result for both ISC, ICSE will be declared at 10 am today. 

08:22 (IST)07 Feb 2022
ICSE, ISC Term 1 Results 2021: Steps to check 

To check the result via website, candidates have to follow these steps.  

  1. Visit the official site of CISCE on cisce.org.
  2. Click on the 'Careers portal' available on the home page.
  3. Click on the tile ‘Semester 1 examination system’.
  4. Press ICSE result 2021 or ISC result 2021 link available on the newly opened page.
  5. Click on ‘Result Tabulation’ to view/print the school’s result tabulation.
08:21 (IST)07 Feb 2022
Students can also check ISC, ICSE result via SMS

Students can also get results via SMS. To receive their scores on their mobile phones, they need to type ICSE/ISC (space) 1234567 (Unique ID) and send it to 09248082883.

08:13 (IST)07 Feb 2022
How to check ICSE, ISC semester-1 result

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will release the result of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and ISC exams 2022 today. The result will be announced at 10 am. Students who appeared for the exam can check the result at-  cisce.org, results.cisce.org

Students can apply for recheck directly through the Council's website — cisce.org. However, they will be charged a fee of Rs. 1000 per paper and for ISC it will be Rs 1000 per subject. The online module for submitting the recheck request will only be live for three days, i.e. from February 7 (10 am) to February 10 (10 am).

