ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results 2022 Live Updates: Result soon; Here’s how to get marksheet via website, SMS and DigiLocker

ISC, ICSE Semester 1 2022 Result Link: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will release the result of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and ISC exams 2022 today. The result will be announced at 10 am. Students who appeared for the exam can check the result at- cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

The ICSE semester 1 exams were conducted from November 29 to December 16 while the ISC exams were conducted from November 22 and concluded on December 20. The first semester exams included multiple-choice questions. The council has not yet released the datesheet for term-2 exams but the second-semester exams are expected to be conducted in March-April 2022.

The soft copies of the result of Semester 1 of the ICSE/ISC Year 2021 -2022 examination will be made available to the schools on the careers portal, in the form of a Tabulation Sheet with the result of all the candidates of the school who have been registered and confirmed for the given year of examination.

In addition to this, the online transcript for each candidate registered for the given year of examination will be made available, which will feature the theory marks scored by the candidate concerned in the semester-1 examination of the subjects offered by the candidate.