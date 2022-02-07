ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results 2022 Live Updates: Result soon; Here’s how to get marksheet via website, SMS and DigiLocker

ISC, ICSE Semester 1 2022 Result Link: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will release the result of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and ISC exams 2022 today. The result will be announced at 10 am. Students who appeared for the exam can check the result at- cisce.org, results.cisce.org.
The ICSE semester 1 exams were conducted from November 29 to December 16 while the ISC exams were conducted from November 22 and concluded on December 20. The first semester exams included multiple-choice questions. The council has not yet released the datesheet for term-2 exams but the second-semester exams are expected to be conducted in March-April 2022.
The soft copies of the result of Semester 1 of the ICSE/ISC Year 2021 -2022 examination will be made available to the schools on the careers portal, in the form of a Tabulation Sheet with the result of all the candidates of the school who have been registered and confirmed for the given year of examination.
In addition to this, the online transcript for each candidate registered for the given year of examination will be made available, which will feature the theory marks scored by the candidate concerned in the semester-1 examination of the subjects offered by the candidate.
The board will not issue any hard copy of the semester 1 exam results. However, the result will be made available to the schools in the form of online transcripts and result tabulation.
For receiving results through SMS, candidates can type the seven-digit unique ID number and send it to 09248082883. The result having marks in all the subjects will be sent to the candidate on the registered mobile number.
Apart from the official website and SMS, students can also get marksheets via DigiLocker. Here's how:
Step 1: Go to digilocker.gov.in
Step 2: Click on ‘Register for DigiLocker’
Step 3: Enter mobile number, Enter OTP sent to mobile no.
Step 4: Set your username and password
Step 5: Enter Aadhar number
Step 6: Sign in using your registered user name and password to check results
ICSE, ISC students will receive computer-generated mark sheets. This marksheet will only have the candidates' marks in each subject/paper that they took for the semester-1 examination.
Candidates who are not satisfied with the marks can apply for rechecking of the copies directly through the council’s website. They will have to pay Rs 1000 per paper. The window to submit such requests will also be open from February 7 to February 10.
The result page on the CISCE website says that the result for both ISC, ICSE will be declared at 10 am today.
To check the result via website, candidates have to follow these steps.
Students can also get results via SMS. To receive their scores on their mobile phones, they need to type ICSE/ISC (space) 1234567 (Unique ID) and send it to 09248082883.
