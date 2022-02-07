ICSE, ISC semester 1 2022 result declared: Here’s how to check scorecard

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the result of ICSE, ISC semester-1 exams 2022 today, i.e. February 7 at 10 am. Students who appeared for the exams can visit the official websites — cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

Schools can check the results by logging in to the career portal of the council using the school principal’s login ID and password.

How to check results on the Careers portal:

Step 1: Log in to the Careers portal using the school Principal’s login ID and password.

Step 2: Click on ‘Semester 1 examination portal’

Step 3: Click on ‘ICSE’ or ‘ISC’ — as per the requirement — located on the menu bar.

Step 4: From the ICSE/ISC menu, click on ‘Reports’.

Step 5: Click on ‘Result Tabulation’ to view the school’s result.

Schools can email the CISCE helpdesk at ciscehelpdesk@orioninc.com, or call at 1800-267-1760.

CISCE has also made provisions for schools to apply for recheck of the results by the head of the school through the careers portal.

The soft copies of the result of Semester 1 of the ICSE/ISC Year 2021 -2022 examination will be made available to the schools on the careers portal, in the form of a tabulation sheet with the result of all the candidates of the school who have been registered and confirmed for the given year of examination.

In addition to this, the online transcript for each candidate registered for the given year of examination will be made available, which will feature the theory marks scored by the candidate concerned in the semester-1 examination of the subjects offered by the candidate.

Individual candidates can check their individual scores by visiting the official CISCE website — cisce.org. The results of individual candidates can also be received through SMS.

How to receive individual scores through SMS:

Step 1: Type your Unique ID in the following way, in the ‘New Message’ box: ICSE 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID)

Step 2: Send the message to the number: 09248082883

Step 3: The result will be displayed in the given format:

ICSE SEM 1 Marks

<<UNIQUE ID>> <<INDEX NUMBER>> ENGl-40, ENG2-40, HIN-37, MAT-38, HIS-40, GEO-40, PHY-30, CHE-30, B1O-40, CTA-45, ELG. CISCE

ISC SEM 1 Marks

<<UNIQUE ID>> <<INDEX NUMBER>> ENG-77, HIN-76, HIS-69, MAT-79, PHY-70, CHE-66, ELG.CISCE

In this format, ‘ELG’ stands for ‘eligible to appear in Semester 2 exams’ and ‘NEL’ means not eligible.

Students can apply for recheck directly through the council’s website — cisce.org. However, they will be charged a fee of Rs 1000 per paper and for ISC it will be Rs 1000 per subject.

The online module for submitting the recheck request will only be live for three days, i.e. from February 7 (10 am) to February 10 (10 am). The ICSE semester 1 exam was conducted from November 29 to December 16 and the ISC exams took place from November 22 to December 20.