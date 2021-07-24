ICSE, ISC results today; dispute resolution mechanism for students to contest calculation

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) final results will be released today afternoon at 3 pm for both class X and XII results while the wait continues for students of CBSE affiliated schools.

Read | ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Result 2021: When and where to check

The ICSE and ISC examinations had been cancelled in April and like the CBSE devised an alternate assessment scheme which used marks from previously conducted internal examinations in the schools, internal assessment and practicals marks given by the board, and class X results in the case of class XII students. The results for these students will be available on the CISCE website and will also be made available through SMS.

There will be no provision for “rechecking” of answer scripts this year, a circular by CISCE Chief Executive Gery Arathoon stated, as students will be awarded “imputed marks”. However, there will be a mechanism for students to dispute the calculation of marks.

Also Read | Delhi govt will review other states’ experiences of schools reopening: Kejriwal

“In the event, a candidate has objections regarding computation of marks in the result, she or he may make a written application to the school, stating the objection in detail along with reasons thereof,” the circular stated, which the school is to forward to the board only after reviewing the application, and with documents and remarks supporting the contention. Following this, the board itself will review the application and inform the school if it decides to alter the marks.