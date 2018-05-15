ICSE, ISC results: Pass rates dip, more top-graders this year

ICSE, ISC result 2018: Class X topper Swayam Das in Mumbai. (Express Photo) ICSE, ISC result 2018: Class X topper Swayam Das in Mumbai. (Express Photo)

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) Monday declared results for the Class XII and Class X exams, with 49 students scoring more than 99 per cent in the Class XII exams and 15 achieving the feat in the Class X exams. Last year, 16 students had scored more than 99 per cent — 10 in Class XII and 6 in Class X.

In the absence of moderation and spiking, pass percentage in both Class X and Class XII exams saw a dip this year. The Class X pass percentage dropped from 98.53 per cent last year to 98.51. The ISC pass percentage, meanwhile, stood at 96.21 per cent this year as compared to 96.47 per cent in 2017.

“Though there is a dip in pass percentage, there are many 1 graders which means more number of students have scored between 90-100 marks,” said Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive and Secretary, CISCE.

In Class XII, pass percentage of girls is 97.63 per cent while that of boys is 94.96 per cent. Similarly, in the Class X exams, pass percentage of girls is 98.95 per cent while that of boys is 98.15 per cent.

This year, the top score of 99.5 per cent in Class XII was bagged by seven students from across the country — two from Mumbai, three from Lucknow, and one each from Kolkata and Lakhimpur Kheri in UP. Mumbai boy Swayam Das emerged the Class X all-India topper with 99.4 per cent.

In NCR, Jivansh Kakkar emerged as one of the toppers with 98.80 per cent in Class X exams. Kakkar appeared for exams from The Shri Ram School in Gurgaon and has now joined Modern School in Delhi. “When my cousin informed me that I topped NCR, I was so happy that I raised my fist in the air and jumped, only to hit the fan,” he said, his left hand wrapped in a bandage. — WITH PTI INPUTS

